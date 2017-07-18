Pride of Guernsey: 'Smiley faces and excellent service'

AFTER a month staying at a local hotel, a reader would like to praise the staff at Crabby Jack’s for creating a great atmosphere and keeping her daughter occupied.

They have been put forward for the Cimandis-sponsored Welcome of the Year Award after she visited at least 15 times over the month and always got fantastic service.

‘During this time, Crabby’s became my local place to go.

‘I have a young daughter, so the facilities keep her occupied.

‘However, whilst attending – perhaps more than 15 times in the month – the staff were brilliant every time.

‘They look great in their shirts, they smile, nothing is too much trouble.

‘They work so hard.

‘A great ambiance, smiley faces, excellent service.

‘I can’t thank them enough.’