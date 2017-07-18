Pride of Guernsey: 'Welcoming, helpful and caring'

LES DOUVRES HOTEL manageress Charlie Walker has been nominated for the Cimandis-sponsored Welcome of the Year Award.

Her nominator, who wishes to remain anonymous, has praised Ms Walker for her work and believes she is a good example of how tourism should be on the island.

‘This young lady has been running Les Douvres for the past two years. She started as a receptionist/front of house and now is general manager.

‘Two years and she’s achieved that. Ask anyone about Charlie at Les Douvres and without fail, they will give a positive response.

‘She is welcoming, helpful and caring, not only to her customers but to her staff as well. If you could clone Charlie, tourism on the island would never have a problem.’