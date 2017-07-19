‘Austerity cuts left maternity unstable’

MAJOR austerity in the health service led to instability and unacceptable practice, a managing midwife told a disciplinary hearing which centres around the death of a baby at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

Lisa Granville said yesterday she ‘deeply regretted’ her failure to follow up on the death of Baby A in 2014 at PEH on 30 January 2014.

Speaking for the first time at the Nursing and Midwifery Council, she admitted she would have responded to the baby’s death differently if a complete review had happened.

Granville suggested severe budget cuts to the Guernsey’s Health and Social Services Department following a £2.5m. overspend had led to austerity being imposed upon them.