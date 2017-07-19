‘People have the right to know what the UK is tabling’

THE watchdog for European citizens has said people have a right to know what the UK’s Brexit negotiators are tabling.

As the second round of talks on the split got under way in Brussels, European ombudsman Emily O’Reilly, pictured, told parliamentarians from Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, the Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey that voters need to be given as much neutral information as possible and know the possible consequences.

‘Irrespective of your views on Brexit, the people, at the very least, deserve honesty at every stage of this process,’ she said.

At a meeting of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly in Kilkenny, the ombudsman gave an impassioned defence of the work of the European Union, from women’s rights to environmental reform.

Deputy Al Brouard is Guernsey’s member of the assembly and Deputy Jane Stephens the associate member.