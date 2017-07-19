Pride of Guernsey: Carol Le Sauvage

LYMPHOEDEMA nurse specialist Carol Le Sauvage’s dedication to her work has led to a patient nominating her for the Ravenscroft-sponsored Angel of the Year Award.

Based in the Breast Unit at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital, a patient has noticed how Mrs Le Sauvage puts others first, meaning she sometimes ends up going home late.

‘She is so dedicated to her work it is hard to describe in detail. She always has time, however much is needed, and goes out of her way to phone patients up even if she is late going home.

‘She shows genuine concern and is excellent at her – not easy – job.

‘Nursing is caring, but Carol does a lot more, which is only seen by patients.’