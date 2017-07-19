Pride of Guernsey: Lollie McLean

NURSE Lollie McLean’s track record of going above and beyond her duties has seen her receive three nominations for the Ravenscroft-sponsored Angel of the Year Award.

She was described as a ‘true angel’ by Fran Torode, whose husband had a quad heart bypass whilst abroad, meaning the couple had to stay in a hotel for two nights after leaving hospital before he was fit to fly home.

Mrs Torode wrote: ‘Lollie was online to us and helped me get through looking after him. When we arrived home, she visited us that evening to check his stats and wounds so we could relax. This was not her job, just her being her caring self.’

Joy Nicolle wrote: ‘She is so bright, like a breath of fresh air, and will do more than is expected of her – a real angel.’

Joy’s husband, John, added: ‘She comes in always bubbly and happy, as a nurse she uplifts you with her smile.

‘A very wonderful nurse, lovely nature and will go beyond her duty of help.’.