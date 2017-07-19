Reed bed ‘is being ruined by scooters’

SCOOTER riders have been riding damaging one of Guernsey’s sensitive nature reserves.

Le Grand Pre in the Vale is a large reed bed which is leased by La Societe Guernesiaise.

Conservation officer Jamie Hooper said it was a very important habitat and he was deeply concerned that motorised vehicles had been damaging the paths.

The grass paths were cut last week to allow pedestrians to enjoy the site and reach the bird hide.

A site neighbour reported seeing scooter riders soon afterwards.

‘It is a very low-lying wetland site,’ Mr Hooper said.

‘The site paths are to allow access for walkers, but anything with wheels using them can cause the paths to become rutted.’

‘It is criminal damage or causing a nuisance,’ Mr Hooper said.

‘They are damaging the area and disturbing the wildlife.’

Le Grand Pre is at Perry’s 7G4. It can be accessed on foot from La Blanche Carriere Lane.