Assurances over future of school in Alderney

AROUND 100 parents and members of the community attended a highly-charged public meeting in Alderney last night to discuss proposed changes to secondary school education in the Bailiwick.

Education president Paul Le Pelley, committee member David de Lisle and director of education Alan Brown were at the meeting at St Anne’s School.

It was the last stop-off on their round of public meetings on the topic, but, proportionally, the best attended by a large margin.

Parents used the meeting to gather assurances that there were no plans to cut secondary education provision for the island.

Deputy Le Pelley said: ‘We are a long way off the figure where we would have concerns about the viability of the secondary school in Alderney. There are challenges when you have such a small school. By working together we are trying to address the challenges of a small school to the best of our ability.’

Parents took the opportunity to express strong views on a variety of issues where they felt the States of Guernsey could improve their offer to St Anne’s.