Early interest in app which helps with Guernesiaise

AN APP which allows people to begin easily to learn the basics of Guernesiaise has already seen a good take-up.

Offering a range of different phrases, from basic greetings to asking for a cider, the app provides people with a written translation, an audio guide plus phonetic spelling.

It is integrated into the Digital Greenhouse’s app, with a section being dedicated to the language. The app also supports other community projects.

In total 200 people were recorded using the app on its first weekend after release – at the Sark Folk Festival. That is 20% of the festival’s attendees.

The Guernsey-French, or Warro, section was accessed 500 times.

Lucy Witham, education officer for learning technology, said that they were using their app to test the idea of a Guernsey-French learning aid as a proof of concept for the potential of developing a standalone app in the future.

‘We are using the app as a platform to demonstrate how popular the idea is, rather than spending a lot of money on developing something independent,’ she said.