Guernsey-born presenter not among BBC’s high earners

GUERNSEY-BORN Today presenter Sarah Montague is not on the list of BBC staff paid £150,000 or more, although all five of her radio show colleagues are.

The corporation released the names of its highest paid talent yesterday and immediately faced questions over the gender pay gap it revealed.

John Humphrys, the highest paid member of the Today show team, earns between £600,000 and £649,000.

The BBC’s overall top earner is Radio 2 DJ and former Top Gear presenter Chris Evans, on between £2.2m. and £2,249,999.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Linker is next up, £1.75m. to £1,799,999, with Graham Norton third on the list on between £700,000 and £749,999.

The BBC was forced by the Government to disclose the salaries.

There are 17 men earning more than £300,000, compared with seven women.