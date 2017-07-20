Pride of Guernsey: 'Dedicated to pets and wildlife'

CARING for animals has become synonymous with Geoff George’s name – he has dedicated much of his life to looking out for the island’s pets and wildlife.

He has been involved in many of the GSPCA’s rescue projects from Sami the seal pup, recently released in Jersey, to Olivia the turtle, which was flown to the Canaries.

That is why he has been nominated for the Rossborough-sponsored Emergency Hero of the Year Award.

Mr George’s presence on the front line of animal rescue, dealing with upsetting and difficult situations daily, is as invaluable to his colleagues as it is to the owners of pets.

Helen Holmes, one of Mr George’s many nominators, has recently made the difficult decision to have her treasured dog, Buster, put to sleep.

Mrs Holmes contacted Geoff out of working hours but this was no barrier to Mr George, who helped regardless of the time to assist her with carrying Buster back to her car.

It is his consistent and selfless giving of his time which has contributed to his nomination for this award.

‘Geoff deserves this award as he does so much for the community and us here at the shelter too,’ Mrs Holmes said.