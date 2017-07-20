Pride of Guernsey: 'Encouragement second to none'

DEDICATED teacher Claire Jennings has helped the exam pass rate improve at La Houguette Primary.

Rose Corbet nominated Mrs Jennings for the Garenne-sponsored Teacher of the Year Award for her enthusiasm for the profession and the time she puts in.

‘Claire is very passionate about her job and her aim is to give the children the best chance of doing well. The pass rates at both La Houguette and St Andrew’s – when it was open – improved greatly.

‘Claire also teaches one to one at weekends in preparation for the 11-plus and has had many passes achieved through this extra teaching. Her encouragement to all her pupils is second to none regardless of their ability.

‘She is very dedicated to her job, maths being her passion’.