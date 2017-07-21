Pride of Guernsey: 'Boxing coach builds children's confidence'

A BOXING coach puts everything into making her students better themselves, according to one mother.

Mandy Wickenden, who teaches boxing at the Amalgamated Boys’ Boxing Club in St Martin’s, has been nominated for the Pride of Guernsey Teacher of the Year Award, sponsored by Garenne.

Anita Fletcher nominated Ms Wickenden because she said her son was ‘definitely a better person for knowing and being taught by her’.

‘Amanda is a coach for boxing and teaches the youngsters. She volunteers and is really positive with all of them.

‘The children are aged from eight years to 17 and are all at different stages and abilities. She really puts everything she has into making those children better themselves and also keeps them fit and healthy.

‘She also builds up the confidence in those children who struggle.’