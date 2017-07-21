Pride of Guernsey 'Does not see teaching as a job'

AN AMHERST PRIMARY teacher does all that she can for both pupils and their parents, one mother has said.

Clare Martin has nominated her son’s teacher, Ceri Price, for the Teacher of the Year Award, sponsored by Garenne.

Miss Martin’s son Dalton Salituri, 9, now enjoys going to school, she said.

‘I think Miss Price deserves this award as she is a very special teacher that goes the extra mile not only for the children but for the parents too,’ said Miss Martin.

‘She is kind, caring and very energetic and is passionate about teaching and does not see it as a job.

‘She has helped my son not only to cope with being at school but to enjoy it too. This has been a great relief for me.

‘We would love to have her every year until my son leaves school.’