Pride of Guernsey: Rachel Tracey and Tom Jones

TWO of the ‘most hard-working, selfless and inspirational people’ in the Bailiwick have been nominated for the Christies Group-sponsored Parent/s of the Year Award.

Rachel Tracey and Tom Jones have been put forward for the award by their daughter Morgan Jones.

‘They’re two of the most hard working, loving and caring people I know,’ she said.

‘My dad works hard as the manager of the Mermaid Tavern in Herm and is now a well-respected publican who has pride and passion for his job and cares so much about his customers.

‘Both of my parents work non-stop throughout the year making sure the Mermaid is always the best it can be.’

Her parents had always made decisions for the benefit of the family, she said.

‘We moved to Herm 10 years ago and my mum left everything she knew in London, including her family, to give my brother and I a better life.

‘Even though we don’t spend lots of time together, my parents make sure they make time for us but also try and give us the same opportunities that any other family has. ‘They have taught us that even though we don’t see each other very often, they still love us more than anything and would do anything to help us achieve our dreams and ambitions.’