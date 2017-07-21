Pride of Guernsey: Teacher has developed community links'

CHARITY-FOCUSED teacher Jerry Thomas’s community-based approach to lessons has led her to receive an anonymous nomination for the Garenne-sponsored Teacher of the Year Award.

Her work with Alzheimer’s groups and Bridge2 has somewhat influenced her teaching, a profession she has been in for 18 years in Guernsey.

‘She has developed community links and supported parents and families in a caring yet positive way.

‘Her charity work has been significant and she has never drawn attention to her role, but has enabled her children to become familiar with not just the significance of charity work, but active participants in the creation of enterprising schemes to raise funds for Bridge2, and TT club, which raises money for Alzheimer’s.’

Vauvert Primary School has a new curriculum which includes a Responsible Citizenship and Effective Contributors section, which resulted in the children writing recipes and making soup to be sold, with the proceeds going to charity.

Ms Thomas was touched to receive the nomination and said the school itself had raised more than £2,000 for charity over the last year due to combined efforts.

‘There’s a lot of teachers that reach out to the wider community. Whilst I’m really humbled, I would like to recognise that Guernsey children are very lucky to have so many fantastic teachers on the island.’