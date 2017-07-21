Rowing challenge in memory of Shay

A FAMILY came together to row from Carteret to Guernsey in memory of Shay Williams-Savident.

The one-year-old died in June, a few months after being diagnosed with the rare genetic condition Niemann-Pick.

His family had been training for the fundraising row for months. Shay’s grandfather, Bobby Williams, was the boat’s cox, while great uncles Jay Williams, Rex Williams and Gareth Williams, along with cousin Stevie Kirk, did the rowing.

Jay said their aim when they started had been to raise money for Shay’s medical equipment.

Now the money raised will go towards charity Georgina’s Gang, which helped support Shay and the family earlier in the year.

‘The row went really well,’ said Jay.

‘In fact, for the first 40km, we could not have written a better script. It was something like the last 20km that was a struggle though. Round the back of Sark there were winds and difficult tides.’

They have managed to raise more than £7,000 so far and Jay said they were considering making the row an annual challenge.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/ShaysMedical.