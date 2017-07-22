More resources needed for data protection

A REVIEW of what staff and budgetary resources the Channel Islands’ data protection office will need in order to cope with a growing workload is under way.

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner released its annual report for 2016 this week.

In it, Emma Martins, the independent data regulator, said the office needed greater resources to meet the requirements of the European General Data Protection Regulation, applicable from May 2018, and the rising number of cases reported to it.

‘I am clear that we are at an absolutely crucial point for the islands,’ she said.

‘To embrace the enormous opportunities that data offers to our economic and social wellbeing requires those in key positions to engage with a raft of issues – intellectual, political, legal, social and ethical.

‘Each one of these areas plays a vital role and this must not be seen as a zero-sum game.

‘The Channel Islands has a unique opportunity to approach this new era in an enlightened way, one which embraces the opportunities without sacrificing the rights and freedoms of the individuals that make up its society.

‘Change is never easy and this project will be no exception. My office is ill-equipped to deal with the current increasing workload so it is clear that implementing the standards GDPR will require will also mean a transformation in what we do and how we do it.’