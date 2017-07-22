Pride of Guernsey: 'Best is yet to come'

WINNER of the 2017 Sure Star Trophy event at just 12 years old, Rory McKenna has had a fine start to a promising golfing career.

An anonymous nominator pointed to a successful season, including his having won the Hampshire U12s championship, for putting Rory forward for the Butterfield-sponsored Young Achiever of the Year Award.

He has already won four junior competitions to date this summer and has played a key role in the Royal Guernsey juniors.

But his father, Liam McKenna, believes the best is yet to come.

‘As long as he’s enjoying his golf and the hard work that goes into it, he’ll carry on enjoying it for the next 70 years.

‘He has no bigger fan than me.

‘I just want him to keep dreaming, I want him to be dreaming of the Augusta Cup.’