Two die as car crashes onto rocks
TWO people - a man and a woman - died last night after the car they were in left the road at Rue du Catioroc, St Saviour's, and crashed on to rocks on the foreshore below.
Emergency services were called just after 11pm.
A police spokesman said officers were speaking with the respective families.
Further information will be released later.
Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who can help is asked to call 725111 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.