Zef to ride same track one year on from 220mph crash

AFTER surviving a 220mph motorcycle crash last September, Zef Eisenberg has pledged to ride his rebuilt turbine bike at the same Yorkshire venue on the accident’s anniversary this autumn.

The businessman came off his bike while trying to break the land speed turbine record at Elvington Airfield in North Yorkshire.

He broke 11 bones, including his pelvis, and suffered muscle, retina and ligament injuries. He was hospitalised for three months.

He has been on the long road to recovery and last weekend rode the rebuilt turbine bike around the twisty track on North Beach.

But he has bigger plans to show that he is back in the business of high-speed events.

‘It is very important for me to do this,’ he said.

‘You have to meet these lessons head on. If you fall off the bike, you’ve got to get back on. You have to face those fears.’

He said he was always focused on getting back on the bike, even while still in hospital.

‘Biking is my passion,’ he said.

‘Once you’re a biker, you’re always a biker. It’s in my heart. It gives me a sense of freedom, of being alive.’

Mr Eisenberg said he was feeling confident about the ride. The crash last year was caused by human error.