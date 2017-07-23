Beau Sejour staff train to handle emergencies

STAFF at Beau Sejour prepared for possible disasters yesterday as they ran through a series of scenarios to practise their emergency plans.

All of the centre’s staff, the emergency services and 30 volunteers, who played casualties, took part in the emergency training day named Exercise Mr Swift.

Three separate scenarios were staged, with one of each of the three shift teams being ‘on duty’ for one of them.

For the staff, the main priority is to evacuate the public and to provide first-aid in the first few moments of any disaster.

Project and programme manager Martyn Bourgaize said the idea for the full training exercise came about last year.

‘We have to do an evacuation each year, so as part of that we just expanded it,’ he said.

‘I think it is good for us. Obviously we rely on the emergency services, so really we just want to check on our ability to react to these things before the emergency services arrive.’