Men rescued from rocks below Castle Cornet

THREE men were brought to safety by the St John Ambulance cliff rescue team after getting trapped by the incoming tide on rocks below Castle Cornet on Saturday evening.

Incident officer Stuart Malley said if it had been a nice evening it would not have been a problem, but the worsening weather conditions meant the decision was taken to lift to safety the three non-local men.

'One of them in particular was very cold and their clothing was not appropriate for the conditions,' said Mr Malley.

The men did not require hospital treatment.