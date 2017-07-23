More money needed for Gents’ Pool work

RESTORATION WORK on the Gents’ Pool at La Vallette could be completed within three months, however the team behind the project is appealing for the funds needed to complete it.

MS Engineering has started restoring the pool after finishing structural work at the Horseshoe Pool.

Pat Johnson, chairman of the La Vallette Legacy Team, said everything was on schedule.

The structure of the pool is being reinforced with stainless steel and Guernsey granite to make sure it lasts ‘for a 100 years’ once the work is done.

The Legacy Team now needs to raise enough money to cover the rest of the work.

Mr Johnson thanked everyone who has helped them to raise £100,000 towards it through a new fundraising initiative.

‘We are now entering the most expensive part of the contract and we are appealing to those more fortunate to join our £5k club,’ he said. ‘So far we have had 20 people donate £5,000 to help us restore this part of our Victorian heritage and we are looking for a further 10 donors.

‘If they like, their names will be put on a plaque at the Gents’ Pool once it is reopened.’