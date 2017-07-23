Pride of Guernsey: 'Battling against severe allergy'

A SEVERE allergy to pharmaceutical drugs has not dulled Jamie Le Tissier’s love of dance or his enthusiasm for organising a dance competition that has raised thousands for charity.

The 48-year-old has been nominated for the Close Finance-sponsored Overcoming Adversity Award by his mother Lesley.

‘Jamie suffers from extreme allergies, which has severely damaged his liver and lungs, which has resulted in chronic pain,’ she said.

‘Because of the allergies he cannot take pharmaceutical drugs. He is unable to walk properly or dance.

‘All through this he continues to teach dancing both through his dance school and for the Guernsey Amateur Dancesport Association.

‘He also organises the annual Dancefloor Challenge, which has raised about £120,000 for various charities and the association.

‘For this, he gives many free hours organising the event.’

Mr Le Tissier said he was pleased to be nominated. He added that he would not let his allergies stop him getting out and helping people.

‘I can’t just sit around moping,’ he said.

‘You have got to get out and make the most of it.

‘I’m not letting it be an excuse for why I can’t do things.’