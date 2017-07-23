Pride of Guernsey: 'Facing up to a serious challenge'

A SKATEBOARDING accident when Alex Kerrigan was 14 resulted in a brain injury that has caused ongoing health problems that will affect the rest of the teenager’s life.

Now 18, he has been nominated for the Close Finance-sponsored Overcoming Adversity Award by Sarah Hesse from the Prince’s Trust for facing up to a serious challenge.

‘It could have ruined his life, but he refused to let that happen.’

‘Alex referred himself to the Prince’s Trust Team programme to make a positive change in his life and has really taken full advantage of all the opportunities available.

‘He is now in a work experience placement with a view to potentially starting an apprenticeship at the College of Further Education.

‘He is an industrious, polite and genuinely lovely man who is an inspiration to all young people.’