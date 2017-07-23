Pride of Guernsey: 'Outstanding head teacher'

A HEAD TEACHER who goes ‘above and beyond’ for children and parents has been nominated for the Garenne-sponsored Teacher of the Year Award.

Richard Fyfe has put La Houguette School ‘at the heart of the community’, according to the parent who has nominated him.

Mr Fyfe took over as head at La Houguette in 2015 after being at the Castel Primary for 15 years, nine as deputy head and the remainder as head teacher.

‘Richard is an outstanding head teacher,’ said the parent.

‘He goes above and beyond of the children and parents at the school every day.

‘He is well respected by the teachers, parents and pupils and he’s not afraid to throw himself into all the extra-curricular activities with gusto.

‘He happily dresses in silly outfits to entertain the children and has made La Houguette School a wonderful place to learn and to have fun. He has put the school at the heart of the community.’