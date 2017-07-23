Pride of Guernsey: 'Strong and inspiring couple'

INSPIRATIONAL couple Hanna Williams and Yhan Savident have been praised for their relentless positivity in the face of tragedy.

In January the couple received the devastating news that their son Shay had the incurable disease Niemann-Pick Type A. He died in June.

They were nominated for the Close Finance-sponsored Overcoming Adversity Award by neighbour Jade Ogier, who was inspired by their strength.

‘The family set up a charity for Shay to support his medical needs, all whilst remaining at their son’s side.

‘Throughout this process, both parents stayed positive and made sure Shay was surrounded by love and never left his side.

‘Since Shay’s passing they are still always thinking of others – they presented all of the nurses involved with gifts and cards.

‘They continue to stay strong and inspire people every day.’