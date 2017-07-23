Pride of Guernsey: 'Teacher has gone out of her way to help'

A ‘TRULY AMAZING’ and supportive teacher has been nominated for the Pride of Guernsey Teacher of the Year Award.

Danielle Rowe teaches at Amherst Primary and has been put forward for the Garenne-sponsored award by Melanie Shute.

Mrs Shute said her daughter, Jessica, is now in Year 6 and has struggled at school since Year 1.

‘Miss Rowe has been amazing and has really listened to my concerns and gone out of her way to help my daughter,’ she said.

Mrs Shute said Miss Rowe’s efforts have been truly amazing and she has given her daughter the support she has needed through her school life so far.

This is the year when Jessica is set to transition to secondary school and Mrs Shute said Miss Rowe is continuing to provide support through this period.

‘Jessica’s confidence has increased immensely and that is due to Miss Rowe,’ said Mrs Shute in her nomination.

She said she is so grateful to Miss Rowe, who is always on hand to offer advice and encouragement.

‘She is an amazing teacher and my daughter thinks the world of her.

‘Thank you Miss Rowe.’