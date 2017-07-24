Arts community shows off its many talents

HUNDREDS of people went to a wet Government House on Saturday for the launch of Arts Foundation Guernsey.

Put together by Melissa Mourton and Jurat Connie Helyar-Wilkinson, the new body aims to support the Guernsey Arts Commission’s funding regime and to raise the level of cultural awareness.

Government House came alive to the talents of creative people, including photographers, sculptors, dancers, painters, musicians and singers. Most of the event was in tents in the grounds, while the ballroom was turned over to classical music.

The Lt-Governor, Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder, whose wife, Lady Corder, is AFG patron, said he was pleased with the turnout.

‘It was a damp start, but Guernsey spirit pulled us through,’ he said. ‘A lot of the morning acts were young people who brought family and friends along who were going to stick it out no matter what.

‘We want people to be able to enjoy the grounds and facilities here at Government House and to support Arts Foundation Guernsey too.’

Lydia Jane Pugh, 30, performed four times during the day with solo, theatre and choir.

‘I think it’s brilliant and I’m so pleased that so many people have come as I know how much work has gone into organising it,’ she said.

Learning support assistant Christine Shaw, 63, said she was interested in anything to do with the arts and liked to see new work.

‘I think Maryjane Orley is an inspiration to us all,’ she said. ‘I like her work because it’s free and contemporary and I love work with an element of chance to it.’

Olympia McEwan, who draws and paints portraits, was working on a portrait of her son, George, 8, in a live demonstration.

‘This is a fantastic opportunity for artists to showcase their work and it’s such a lovely setting,’ she said.

Mrs McEwan’s work in progress included portraits of jewellery maker Catherine Best and Specsavers co-founder Dame Mary Perkins hanging nearby.

From January to March she will have an exhibition entitled Women Making A Difference in the Greenhouse Gallery at Candie.

Works will include entrepreneurs, business women, teachers, musicians and an ‘amazing philanthropist’.

Finance worker Claire Tostevin, 31, had come to see her favourite band, Clameur de Haro.

‘It’s a shame about the weather, but there’s still a very good turnout,’ she said.

Textile artist Mary Logan and husband Chris, who runs his own consultancy business to the pharmacy industry, said the event was very worthwhile and they hoped to see more like it.

‘It’s nice to get all facets of the arts together including classical music,’ said Mrs Logan. ‘The arts is something that can very easily get sidelined when economic limitations kick in.’

Further information is available on its Facebook page and organisers are keen to attract new members.