Fly-tipped furniture is not typical of Town’s problems

FLY-TIPPING and the dumping of household waste continue to be a problem in St Peter Port, the parish’s senior constable has said.

Traffic and Highway Services appealed for information on social media after furniture, including a sofa, bed frame and mattress, was dumped in Pedvin Street over last weekend.

While fly-tipping on such a scale is not a regular occurrence, St Peter Port senior constable Dennis Le Moignan said black sack rubbish was often left in the streets on the wrong days.

‘A few times a week we have to go out to clear up all the rubbish bags that have been put out at the wrong time,’ he said. ‘That happens more often than actual fly-tipping.’

Mr Le Moignan said the high footfall around Town was probably the main reason there seemed to be more fly-tipping than other parishes.

‘There is an awful lot in the other parishes as well, it just isn’t always spotted straight away as a lot of it is on the cliffs, among vegetation and in more rural areas,’ he said.

‘We do have concerns that it will get worse when the new waste strategy is introduced because the costs to the householders will go up.’