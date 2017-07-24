Photograph released of couple who died in fatal crash

POLICE have released a picture of the couple who died in a car crash at Perelle on Friday night.

The image of 27-year-old Stuart Moorat and 25-year-old Georgina Le Prevost has been released by both families.

The couple were killed when their car left the road at Rue du Catioroc, St Saviour’s, and landed on rocks on the foreshore below at about 11pm.

Tributes have been paid to both and flowers have been left at the scene.

A police spokesman said: ‘Police enquiries are ongoing and we would again ask that anyone who saw the couple at a wedding reception on Friday evening, and in particular anyone who saw them leave, contact Sergeant Tom Marshall on 725111.’