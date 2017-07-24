Pride of Guernsey: 'A remarkable asset'

ANNETTE Henry’s nomination for the Cimandis-sponsored Welcome of the Year Award has come all the way from California.

‘Annette Henry was the best tour guide we have ever had anywhere in the world.

‘She made her love of Guernsey come alive with her enthusiasm, knowledge and passion,’ said the nominator, who was inspired by her tours.

The gold-accredited guide has led walks around Guernsey, Herm and Alderney for the past 17 years, allowing her passion for social history to shine through.

She was born and raised in Guernsey and tells tales of the islands’ heritage on her tours to teach and inspire visitors to explore with her interactive approach.

Her nominator added: ‘Annette Henry is a remarkable asset to any country lucky enough to have her.’