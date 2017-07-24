Pride of Guernsey: Aaron Mahy

A DUKE OF RICHMOND HOTEL staff member is ready to assist with every guest requirement and is always keen to take on extra tasks, according to his proposer.

Aaron Mahy has been nominated for Cimandis Foodservice-sponsored Welcome of the Year Award and his nominator was full of praise for him and the efforts he goes to.

‘Aaron always goes above and beyond the call of duty,’ his nominator said.

‘Ready to assist with every guest requirement and always keen to take on additional tasks.’

They added that Aaron ‘always has a smile on his face with a positive attitude in the workplace’.

‘An encouragement to work with and work alongside,’ they said.

Mr Mahy has worked at the hotel since July 2014.

He mainly covers front of house, in a concierge role and on reception, but also works behind the scenes.