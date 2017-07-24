Pride of Guernsey: Alex Crossan aka Mura Masa

GUERNSEY-BORN DJ, electronic music producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Alex Crossan, 21, also known as Mura Masa, is one of the most successful acts to come out of the island.

‘He is constantly getting national radio play. He came joint fifth place, alongside hip-hop collective WSTRN, in the BBC Music Sound of 2016 – and he was nominated for an Ivor Novello Award for his song Love$ick, which reached number one on the Spotify Viral Charts in both the UK and the US,’ said his nominator for the Moonpig-sponsored Arts Contribution of the Year Award.

Alex also co-wrote the track First Things First on Stormzy’s Gang Signs & Prayer, which entered the UK album chart at number one in March 2017.

‘He’s headlining a show at 02 Academy Brixton in October and his self-titled debut album is out on 14 July,’ the nominator added.

Alex is the son of the late George Crossan, one-time bass-player with popular local group The Difference.