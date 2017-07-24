Pride of Guernsey: Anne Gallagher

ANNE GALLAGHER’S help is very much appreciated by Barbara Ashwell and her husband, Stan, who have nominated her for the Swoffers-sponsored Neighbour of the Year Award.

Mrs Ashwell, 86, said that although Mrs Gallagher lived on a neighbouring clos, she walked past their home each day to see how she and her 91-year-old husband were.

‘She checks to see if our blinds are open, she doesn’t intrude, and puts our newspapers through our letterbox each day,’ said Mrs Ashwell.

‘Sometimes she calls in to see if we need anything and I know she does it for another old lady, too, who lives further away.

‘She cares very much and it’s such a comfort to chat, cry or laugh with her. Sometimes when we have felt vulnerable she has given us the details of her work arrangements.’

The couple got to know Mrs Gallagher about five or six years ago when she would walk past with her grandchild and Mrs Ashwell used to talk to the young girl.

‘We are very lucky as we have our family and other people to help us too,’ said Mrs Ashwell. ‘But it’s nice to have someone not connected to the family because if we are worried about something then our family seem to worry more.

‘We are great-grandparents and our family have their own commitments too and its just nice to have someone else as you don’t want to rely on the family all the time. Anne doesn’t drive and walks everywhere and thank God for our good neighbour.’