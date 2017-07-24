Pride of Guernsey: Bas Brehaut

BAS BREHAUT is a good neighbour in every sense to staff and residents at Blossom Fields Care Home at Les Nicolles, Forest, who have put him forward for the Swoffers-sponsored Neighbour of the Year Award.

For about six years Mr Brehaut, 78, has visited the home daily, sometimes two or three times, to talk to residents and to run errands for them.

Francis Goasduoe said: ‘He helps residents at the home with their grocery shopping and takes me to my appointments. He is very helpful and friendly.’

Brenda Northmore agreed. She said Mr Brehaut was a very nice man who would go out of his way to help anybody.

Another resident, Bryan Pipet, said Mr Brehaut, who lives on Forest Road, takes him to do his daily errands such as shopping, visits to the bank or any appointments he might need to attend.

He is a nice and decent man.

Andre Ballay said Mr Brehaut would do just about anything that residents asked and help them in any way that he could.

‘He comes in for a chat with us and he’s always very friendly,’ he said.