Pride of Guernsey: Hazel Meads

GOING the extra mile for those we love is surely the essence of the Specsavers Carer of the Year Award.

This woman has done just that, with seemingly endless efforts to look after her beloved husband, Bill.

Sadly, Bill’s sight has been in decline to the point where it is almost completely gone.

Julie Chammings, her nominator, met and got to know Mrs Meads through the course of supplying and looking after her husband’s hearing needs.

‘Hazel loves Bill unconditionally and spends every minute of the day caring for his needs – reading to him, talking to him, describing what is happening in their garden,’ Mrs Chammings said.

Mrs Meads does her very best every day for her husband – she cooks him his favourite meals and assists him in the everyday tasks that can be a struggle for him along with a whole host of other things.

‘I have always been bowled over by her total love for and dedication to her husband, which is truly admirable,’ Mrs Chammings added.

While doing all this, Mrs Meads is described as remaining humble.

She simply considers herself to be doing what any wife would for her partner.