Pride of Guernsey: La Perla

LA PERLA feels like a ‘home from home’ for two customers who have nominated it for Welcome of the Year.

Linda Martin nominated the restaurant for the Cimandis Foodservice-sponsored award.

‘My husband and I always receive a very warm and friendly welcome from the team at La Perla – Dinarte, Mira and Maria are super hosts and nothing is too much trouble.

‘It feels like a home from home and it is somewhere I certainly would not feel uncomfortable eating alone.

‘I always recommend La Perla to locals and visitors and think them definite candidates for this “Welcome” award.’

Mrs Martin said she and her husband Phillip have been going to La Perla for years.

‘It is very good value for the island and consistent,’ she said.

‘The staff are all lovely and welcoming.’

Mrs Martin said she has taken many people to the restaurant too.