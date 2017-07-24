Pride of Guernsey: La Piazza

WELCOMING customers with a smile, providing a first-class service and treating everyone equally are some of the reasons why La Piazza Restaurant has been nominated for Welcome of the Year.

The nominators said it was a place of enjoyment.

‘We have been going for some time, Antonio [Santos], and Marcio [Fernandes] [managers], are very welcoming.

‘Nothing is too much trouble and you always feel everyone is treated equally,’ the nominators said.

They also said that there is good food, good service and it is good value.

‘It is a place of enjoyment and [you are] made to feel special.’

They added that there is a ‘very effusive welcome’.

The nominators also said they were always welcomed with a smile when they went to the restaurant, which is in Trinity Square.

It offers first-class service, they said.