Pride of Guernsey: Louise Dorey

LOUISE DOREY ‘always has a smile on her face’ in her work at Maylands Nursery.

Her compassionate care has put the minds of parents at ease and has led to her being nominated for the Specsavers-sponsored Carer of the Year Award.

‘Putting 100% trust in Louise to look after my daughter Edie as her nursey key worker is one of the easiest things I’ve done since she was born’ her nominator Nicole Bromley said.

Mrs Bromley’s daughter has a visual impairment and needs special prescription sunglasses.

One Friday these glasses were left at the nursery, however, Miss Dorey hand-delivered them to the Bromley household, knowing they would be needed over the weekend.

Mrs Bromley emphasised that this was simply one example of Miss Dorey’s amazing efforts, adding that it ‘hopefully sums up why she should win’.

Miss Dorey’s love for the children in her care has been described as unprecedented and she is considered a credit to the team at the nursery.

‘Thank you, Louise, for helping me relax, knowing when Edie is at nursery she is in safe hands’ Mrs Bromley said.