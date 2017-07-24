Pride of Guernsey: Nessi Gomes

BORN in Guernsey to a Portuguese family, singer-songwriter Nessi Gomes channels influences from both sides of her ethnicity, blending the essence of the traditional, emotional Fado folk music (which has its origins in 19th-century Lisbon) with British contemporary inspiration.

Though spending most of her life in Guernsey, the turning point in Nessi’s musical expression took place six years ago when she lived in Central America. The years she spent away from her home changed her life immeasurably and reshaped her writing.

Following a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign her debut album, Diamonds & Demons, was released last year to much critical acclaim. In 2016 she won the Best Unsigned Female Artist Category in the Best of British Unsigned Awards.

‘I think she’s different,’ said her nominator for the Moonpig-sponsored Arts Contribution of the Year Award.

’And I think that her exploration of her ethnicity in her work is a nice approach.

‘She’s also hard-working – she’s touring at the moment – and she’s also quite humble about her success.’