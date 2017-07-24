Pride of Guernsey: Sound Guernsey

HUSBAND AND WIFE team Jon and Anni Bisson formed Sound Guernsey in summer 2015.

‘Over the last 18 months the non-profit promoters of under-18 gigs and events have given youngsters the chance to see and hear some of the best live music the island has to offer,’ explained their nominator for the Moonpig-sponsored Arts Contribution of the Year Award.

‘Jon and Anni have worked tirelessly to give younger local bands the opportunity to perform in front of their peers and therefore helping them to gain confidence and find their place in the local music scene.’

Building on such success, Sound Guernsey has partnered with the island’s two most popular festivals – Vale Earth Fair and Chaos – for its Sound of Summer series of events as well as securing some support from the Guernsey Arts Commission.