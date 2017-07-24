Proposed change to parking in Hospital Lane ‘a necessary evil’

CHANGING parking arrangements in Hospital Lane, St Peter Port, is a ‘necessary evil’, one islander who uses the area has said.

Traffic and Highway Services wants to change the two-hour parking spaces, which run down the lane by the police station.

The angled spaces on the corner would be removed and replaced with cycle racks, which would give more space for traffic to pass on the narrow section.

Further down, three spaces would be allocated to Edward T. Wheadon House users during office hours.

Several spaces would be lost at the bottom to allow for a parallel disabled space to be created. This would leave just six two-hour spaces, which would always be available for public use.

Philippa Alderton works nearby. ‘I think it’s a good idea,’ she said. ‘It will make it safer, but it will mean there are less spaces. There is also not a lot of parking nearby.’

Wayne Coutanche also works nearby and said the corner at the top was very difficult, when cars were sticking out into the road.

‘It is horrible around the bend,’ he said. ‘But we are losing more and more parking and there are a lot of bike racks nearby. It is definitely good they are looking at it.’