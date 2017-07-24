Scientist is keen to test ‘Devil tractor’ theory in lab

A RESEARCH scientist from the University of Manchester is hoping to replicate in his laboratory a phenomenon seen in Guernsey where a tractor engine started following a lightning strike.

Dr Vidyadhar Peesapati, a knowledge transfer research fellow in the university’s Electrical Energy and Power Systems Group, has put the call out on Twitter.

‘We’re able to re-create the voltage of lightning, but not the current, so we’ll never get a definite answer on this one, but I’d like to try,’ he said.

‘I was approached by a farmer from Devon who says this has happened before. In that instance the tractor was in gear, crashed into a shed when it self-started, and a successful insurance claim was made.’

Father and son Horace and James Camp both saw the phenomenon separately while at home on their farm with a machine they call the Devil.

James, a writer, was checking a roof for leaks after the deluge from a thunderstorm when he noticed a tractor outside was running,

‘I went out to turn the engine off, luckily we don’t ever leave it in gear so it wasn’t going anywhere. We have builders in at the moment so at first I thought one of them had started it for some reason.’ he said.

‘I’ve been looking to quirky local stories for inspiration lately, but you couldn’t even make this one up.’

Later on Horace, a regular columnist for the Guernsey Press, heard the tractor start up for the second time after the builders had left the property. That was when they realised it might have had something to do with the lightning strike.