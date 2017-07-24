Small-scale storage on derelict site ‘could work’

CONVERTING a derelict greenhouse site in La Route de la Lande, Vale, into light industry storage would ‘only work if kept in scale with the area’, residents have said.

A planning application has been submitted to demolish

the greenhouses, clear the 3,183sq. m. site and put up a small number of light industrial storage sheds in their place.

The application says the intention is to use the site ‘for light industry and storage use, primarily for the maintenance, repair and storage of agricultural machinery for use in the area’.

PFA Architecture, which is representing the landowner, cited the decline in the number of affordable storage units available in the island.

Andy Jackson, who lives in the area, said the proposed development could work if in keeping with area.

‘I do agree there is a need to be doing something with these derelict vineries, and I would be all for small single units,’ he said. ‘However I don’t think these lanes are geared up for anything too heavy. I don’t think it would be suitable if it were to be used as a full-on commercial enterprise.’