Circus Starlight to call it a day after final shows

CIRCUS STARLIGHT is preparing for its last-ever show in the island, with the big top erected at L’Eree.

The circus first opened its tent doors in Guernsey in 1989 and has run been showing every summer since.

Gill Valler, the owner of the circus, said they had come to the end because the financial burden of replacing the tent was too much.

‘The tent is getting very old and we don’t get any sponsors, so it will cost a fortune to try and replace,’ she said.

‘Bringing people over from the UK, with air fares, paying wages, hosting the event and maintaining all of the equipment in Guernsey costs a great deal.’

Mrs Valler has run the circus since its inception. She had worked on another circus in the UK for six years before starting up Starlight with a colleague.

‘We do it because we like it and enjoy every minute, but we do not make any money with it.’

n The circus will be running for three weeks from tomorrow and it will run through to Sunday 13 August, with shows every day apart from Mondays, all showing at different times.

To buy tickets, call the box office on 07781 459722.