Leachate from Mont Cuet has made me ill, says swimmer

A SWIMMER has said that liquid coming from Mont Cuet tip has given him a serious infection and has called for greater clarity in what is coming from the rubbish dump.

But Environmental Health has said it thoroughly checks the liquid and that bacteria in the discharge has not exceeded EU bathing water quality standards over the last five years.

Artist Chris Foss regularly swims at Baie de la Jaonneuse at the northern tip of the island, near his Vale home.

Then 18 months ago he became seriously ill. ‘My entire face slid down,’ he said.

‘I had trouble seeing and eating.

'The hospital were flummoxed by the symptoms.

'Then I realised, the States is tipping sewage in the sea.’

He said he saw leachate – the liquid that develops in the tip – being pumped out of a pipe that went only 60 yards out into the sea.

He went back to the medical professional, who said the serious infection could have come from there. He felt the States was hiding behind regulations so that islanders did not know what is going into the sea.

But Environmental Health and Pollution Regulation director Tobin Cook said Mont Cuet was regulated under the local Environmental Pollution Law.

‘Without further details of what infective agent caused the illness in the swimmer it is not possible to provide a definitive answer, but the treatment, dilution and dispersion of the leachate has been designed to prevent a risk of exposure and harm to human health.’