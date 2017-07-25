Man found dead in harbour named

THE body of a man found in St Peter Port Harbour on Sunday has been formally identified as 80-year-old Gerald William Bisson.

Police are investigating the cause of Mr Bisson’s death, which is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Bisson was last seen near his home address in Delancey, St Sampson at around 2pm on Saturday afternoon. He was later seen on CCTV at around 12.30am that night in the White Rock area of St Peter Port walking alone.

‘Police would like to speak with anyone who may have seen him between these two times,’ said a spokesman.

‘He was wearing black slip on shoes, light grey coloured trousers, a blue polo shirt and a black jacket. He was also wearing a dark baseball cap.’

Officers were called to the Inter Island Quay area of St Peter Port Harbour at around 10am on Sunday and the body was recovered shortly afterwards.

Anyone who saw Mr Bisson during the afternoon and evening of Saturday is asked to contact the CID office at Guernsey Police on 725111, or via email at CID@guernsey.pnn.police.uk.