‘Many vital questions left unanswered in Education’s secondary schools model’

EDUCATION is yet to provide evidence that its preferred secondary education model will be better for the majority of children, according to a former headteacher of the Grammar School.

Tina Watson, who was head from 2012 to 2015 and the director of Sixth Form Studies before that, said there was ‘no such thing as acceptable casualties’ in the transition to a new secondary education system.

Education wants to build a 960-capacity high school that will merge La Mare de Carteret with the current Grammar School as part of £108m. plans for three all-ability secondary schools.

Under the proposals the committee unveiled earlier this month, the Grammar will also be turned into a post-16 college and Les Ozouets into a training college.

Education president Deputy Paul Le Pelley told parents and staff at a public meeting at the Grammar that there was ‘no guarantee’ of a painless transition to the new high school.

Mrs Watson said that she did not underestimate the challenge facing Education, but said that many vital questions remained unanswered.